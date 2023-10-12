Music Streaming Market Analysis, Statistics By Top Manufacturers 2023 To 2035 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Research Nester published a report titled “Music Streaming Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2035” which delivers detailed overview of the global music streaming market in terms of market segmentation by service type, platform, content type, end-user, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The global music streaming market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of ~15% during the forecast period, i.e. 2023-2035. The market is segmented by service type into on-demand streaming and live streaming. Out of these, the on-demand streaming segment is attributed to garner the highest market share by 2035, owing to its high demand among the population. Recent data of 2022 stated that in the United States there are almost 82 million paid subscribers to on-demand music streaming.

The global music streaming market is estimated to garner a notable revenue by the end of 2035. The world has seen the increased adoption rate of smart devices and the high popularity of several innovative digital platforms. These factors are anticipated to positively affect the sales in the music streaming market in the near future. Additionally, the growing popularity of the podcast genre among millennials and the emergence of numerous creators is likely to augment the market growth.

Geographically, the global music streaming market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Out of these, the market in the North America region is estimated to garner the largest market share by the end of 2031, on the back of the presence of major key players, the expansion of the music industry, the increase of music streaming users, high disposable income, and considerable growth in GDP.

The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players' competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report.

Rise in Music Streaming Users to Drive the Market Growth

Recently, there has been increased penetration of digital platforms, for which there has been growing use of smart devices. This is anticipated to propel the population's use of music streaming services, which is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Music streaming platforms that allow users to listen to audio and podcasts and watch music videos are gaining popularity owing to features such as song recommendations, automatic playlist personalization, and hassle-free connectivity on apps and browsers. Moreover, the expanding podcast genres on these portals are forecasted to propel the market growth.

However, the rising concern of security and privacy coupled with fluctuation in network connectivity and increased copyright issues is expected to operate as key restraints to the growth of the global music streaming market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global music streaming market which includes company profiling of Spotify, Aspiro AB, SoundCloud, Inc. and Repost Network Inc., Google LLC, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Apple Inc., Pandora Media, LLC, Deezer, Amazon, Inc., TuneIn, Inc., and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global music streaming market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

