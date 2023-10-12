Medical Radiation Shielding Market Development Strategies, Demand By 2031 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Global Medical Radiation Shielding Market is projected to reach USD 2.20 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.0%, from USD 1.31 billion in 2022. The medical radiation shielding market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years due to the growing medical procedures and technological advancements in healthcare industry. In the medical field, radiation shielding is crucial to reducing potential risks connected to radiation therapy and imaging operations. It includes planning and building structures, tools, and barriers that can efficiently absorb, block, or scatter ionizing radiation. As a result, less radiation is exposed to patients, medical personnel, and the surrounding area.

Medical radiation shielding is an essential part of maintaining patient and healthcare worker safety while also taking advantage of the beneficial diagnostic and therapeutic properties of ionizing radiation in contemporary medicine. Medical radiation shielding refers to the application of a variety of materials and methods to safeguard patients, medical personnel, and members of the public from the potentially hazardous effects of ionizing radiation used in medical procedures. Inadequate management and control of ionizing radiation, which includes X-rays, gamma rays, and specific types of particles, can have detrimental effects on living tissues and cells.

In December 2022, Development of ultra-thin radiation-shielding paper through nanofiber modeling of morpho butterfly wing structure. A new lightweight radiation shield was developed by electrospinning a polymer-tungsten composite material to produce nanofibers with a multi-layered thin-film structure similar to that of a morpho butterfly wing.

In October 2022, Radiaction Medical Announces the Latest Food and Drug Administration 510(k) Clearance for its Novel, Automated Radiation Shield System, Highlighting U.S. Expansion.

The market for MRI shielding products is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate because of the rise in the number of diagnostic imaging facilities and radiology equipment installations. The growing usage of radiation shielding products, like radiation therapy, cyclotron, PET, CT, and MRI, is the reason behind this development. Government and regulatory agencies establish stringent guidelines and standards for radiation safety in healthcare settings. Compliance with these regulations drives the adoption of effective radiation shielding solutions to ensure that facilities meet the required safety standards. Radiation safety has become a top priority for healthcare facilities due to an increased understanding of the possible dangers linked with ionizing radiation exposure. Many factors support the market's expansion and growth for medical radiation shielding. These factors show the expanding need for radiation protection products in healthcare facilities brought on by developments in medical technology, increased public awareness of radiation safety, governmental regulations, and the expansion of the healthcare infrastructure. Although, limited Awareness of Radiation Shielding and high initial costs may hinder the growth of the medical radiation shielding market. Also, integrating radiation shielding into existing healthcare facilities or during construction can be complex, time-consuming, and cost-effective. Furthermore, innovations in nanotechnology and composite Materials and growth of the healthcare infrastructure will help to boost the market in upcoming years. Also, The development of innovative radiation shielding materials and devices that provide greater protection while staying lightweight and portable has been made possible by ongoing advances in materials science and technology. These developments have made it more feasible and efficient to integrate radiation shielding into various medical settings, such as hospitals, clinics, and research centers, which has fueled market expansion.

The medical radiation shielding market in North America expected to lead globally, fueled by the growing demand for healthcare industry, technological advancements. United States is expected to emerge as a significant market for medical radiation shielding in the North America region, primarily due to the well-developed and technologically advanced healthcare infrastructures. Additionally, the region's extensive network of hospitals, clinics, research institutions, and imaging centers drives the demand for radiation-shielding products to ensure patient and staff safety. The region has a high prevalence of medical imaging procedures, radiation therapy treatments, and interventional radiology. These practices necessitate robust radiation safety measures, leading to a greater demand for effective radiation shielding solutions.

The report " Global Medical Radiation Shielding Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Products (Shields, MRI Shielding Products, Booths, Lead Sheet, Doors, Windows, Curtains, and X-Ray), by Solution (Radiation Therapy, Cyclotron, PET, CT, and MRI), by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, ASCs, and Diagnostic Centers), and by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and CSA), and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2031"

The global medical radiation shielding market is predicted to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% over the projected period of 2023-2031.

North America will be the leading region of the global medical radiation shielding market during the forecast period of 2023-2031. The major key players in the global aluminum slug market are: ETS-Lindgren, RAY-BAR ENGINEERING CORP, Amray Radiation Protection, Globe Composite Solutions LLC, Gaven Industries Inc., A&L Shielding, Veritas Medical Solutions LLC, AliMed, Inc., Ultraray, Von Gahlen, Biodex, Brown's Medical Imaging, ESCO Technologies inc, Scanflex Medical AB, ProTechMed, and Mars Metal Company.

Global Medical Radiation Shielding Market by Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2031)



Shields

MRI Shielding Products

Booths

Lead Sheet

Doors

Windows

Curtains X-Ray

Global Medical Radiation Shielding Market by Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2031)



Radiation Therapy

Cyclotron

PET

CT MRI

Global Medical Radiation Shielding Market by End user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2031)



Hospitals

Clinics

ASCs Diagnostic Centers

Global Medical Radiation Shielding Market by Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2031)



North America



U.S.



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa

Rest of MEA

Latin America



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

