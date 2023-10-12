Violence in Israeli-Palestinian conflict results in significant loss of life, injuries

(MENAFN) A dire escalation of violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has resulted in a significant loss of life and injuries. Israeli authorities reported that at least 1,200 individuals have lost their lives, and a staggering 2,900 others have been wounded following an unprecedented incursion by the militant group Hamas. This multifaceted attack involved air, land, and sea offensives on Saturday, creating a crisis of significant proportions.



Hamas, in retaliation, unleashed a barrage of thousands of rockets toward Israel, while an estimated 1,000 fighters crossed into the country from the neighboring Gaza Strip. Israeli officials further disclosed that at least 100 civilians and soldiers have been taken hostage during these operations.



The Israel Defense Forces have declared a "state of alert for war" in response to this crisis and initiated retaliatory airstrikes on Gaza. The Gaza Strip, a 140-square-mile territory, has been home to 2 million Palestinians who have lived under a blockade enforced by neighboring Israel and Egypt since Hamas seized power in 2007. In Gaza, Palestinian authorities have reported that the death toll has surged to at least 1,100 individuals, with another 5,339 wounded since the onslaught began on Saturday. The situation in Gaza is compounded by the absence of air raid sirens and bomb shelters, adding to the gravity of the crisis.

