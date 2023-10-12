Mobile Security Market To Witness Highest CAGR Growth By 2031 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Global Mobile Security Market is projected to reach USD 15.92 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 19.7%, from USD 3.15 billion in 2022. The mobile security market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years due to the rapid proliferation of mobile devices, remote work and BYOD trends, rapid proliferation of mobile devices. A rapidly expanding subsegment of the cybersecurity market that focuses on protecting mobile devices like smartphones and tablets from various threats is the mobile security sector. Due to the proliferation of mobile devices and the growing adoption of technology in our daily lives, there is an increased need for dependable mobile security. Major market drivers include the sheer quantity of mobile devices in use, the widespread use of mobile apps, the rise in remote work, and the prevalence of BYOD policies.

Request a Sample Copy or View Report Summary:

The market is consequently segmented into various submarkets, such as security solutions, authentication and authorization, mobile device management (MDM), and endpoint detection and response (EDR). The mobile security environment has been completely changed by technological innovations like AI-driven threat detection and biometric authentication. The heterogeneous mobile environment and user behaviors that can jeopardize security are just two of the ongoing problems. Broad mobile security suites are available from major industry players, and legal regulations like GDPR call for extreme security precautions. The influence of IoT devices and 5G technologies, as well as the adoption of zero-trust security methods, are predicted by market trends for the future. In a connected world where dangers are always evolving and constant innovation and awareness are required, the mobile security industry is essential for protecting mobile devices and the sensitive data they contain.

In April 2023, Lookout declared the purchase of its consumer mobile security business segment. It has a contract in place to sell its consumer mobile security business to F-Secure, a leading provider of goods and services for personal protection. F-Secure's market leadership in the channel of communication service providers is expanded by this complementing acquisition, which also advances the company's goal of becoming the leading provider of security experiences.

In September 2022, As targeted attacks increased, Jamf announced its intention to purchase ZecOps in order to offer a market-leading security solution for mobile devices. Through leveraging known indicators of compromise (IOC) at scale, accelerating mobile security investigations from weeks to minutes, and identifying sophisticated 0 or 1 click attacks on a much deeper scale, this acquisition places Jamf in a unique position to assist IT and security teams in strengthening their organization's mobile security posture.

Market Dynamics

The global market for mobile security is segmented into iOS, Android, and other operating systems. The market leader in terms of revenue share is the Android category. The global mobile security market is divided into two groups based on the end user: businesses and private persons. With the biggest revenue share, the enterprise sector dominates the global mobile security industry. The global mobile security market is divided into BFSI, telecom and IT, retail, healthcare, government and defense, manufacturing, and others based on industry verticals. The mobile security market is dominated by the telecom and IT sectors. The mobile security market's dynamics are influenced by a complex interaction of technology development, shifting threat environments, regulatory demands, and user behavior. These forces propel the industry's expansion and development. The persistent global proliferation of mobile devices is one of the main forces. Mobile security solutions are becoming more important as smartphones and tablets become more commonplace, increasing the attack surface for cyber threats. The ever-changing threat landscape is taken into account by the mobile security market. Security measures must be quickly improved since cybercriminals constantly create innovative methods to exploit flaws in mobile devices. This also requires combining machine learning and artificial intelligence for real-time threat identification and mitigation. To protect sensitive data and maintain legal compliance, regulatory constraints like GDPR and industry-specific compliance standards force organizations to invest in strong mobile security solutions. Market dynamics are greatly influenced by user behavior. Despite the presence of security features, many users participate in dangerous practices that jeopardize device security, like downloading untrusted apps. The significance of user education and awareness as a component of the mobile security strategy is emphasized by this. The proliferation of devices, increasing threats, governmental requirements, and user actions are what are driving the mobile security business. Its future course will depend on its capacity to adjust to new problems while effectively protecting a world that is becoming more mobile-dependent.

Get Discount@

Regional Analysis

The mobile security market in North AmeriÊ is expected to lead globally. In a number of sectors, including technology and mobile security, North America has become the market leader for a number of convincing reasons. It has a technology infrastructure that is both well-developed and cutting-edge. The area is home to prestigious research institutions, innovative startups, and some of the biggest technology companies in the world. North America has assumed the top position in mobile security as a result of its capacity to combine its resources and technological capabilities to produce cutting-edge solutions. Additionally, North America has a huge and knowledgeable user base. Particularly in the US, where smartphone ownership is among the highest in the world, there is a substantial market for products and services related to mobile security. Additionally, North America has been able to remain ahead of new threats and vulnerabilities because to its leadership in cybersecurity research and development. The region is now recognized as a world leader in mobile security innovation and knowledge because of this proactive strategy.

The report “ Mobile Security Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Operating System (Android, iOS, Others), by End User (Enterprises, Individuals), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, Telecom and IT, Retail, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Manufacturing, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and CSA), and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2031” is available now to Econ Market Research customers and can also be purchased directly from:

Further key findings from the report suggest :



The global mobile security market is predicted to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7% over the projected period of 2023-2031.

North America will be the leading region of the global mobile security market during the forecast period of 2023-2031. The major key players in the global mobile security market are: Microsoft; IBM; VMware, Inc.; BlackBerry Limited; Trend Micro; Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.; Lookout, Inc.; Mobileiron; CrowdStrike; McAfee, LLC; Sophos Ltd.; Quick Heal Technologies Limited.

Econ Market Research has segmented the global mobile security market based on operating system, end user, by industry vertical and region:

Mobile Security Market by Operating System Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2031)



Android

iOS Others

Mobile Security Market by End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2031)



Enterprises Individuals

Mobile Security Market by Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2031)



BFSI

Telecom and IT

Retail

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Manufacturing Others

Mobile Security Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2031)



North America



U.S.



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa

Rest of MEA

Latin America



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

Read More@

About Us:

Econ Market Research provides comprehensive industry research and actionable intelligence. We assist our clients in obtaining solutions to their research needs through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialise in semiconductors and electronics, aerospace and defence, energy, automotive and transportation, healthcare, manufacturing and construction, media and technology, chemicals and materials, and materials.

Contact Us:

E-mail:

Phone: (+1) 812 506 4440.

Website:-

Related Reports: