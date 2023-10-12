Aramid Fiber Market Research Report, Demand And Future Trends Till 2035 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Research Nester's recent market research analysis on “ Aramid Fiber Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2035 ” delivers a detailed competitors analysis and a detailed overview of the global aramid fiber market in terms of market segmentation by product type, application, and by region.

Rising Demand for Protective Clothing to Boost the Growth of Global Aramid Fiber Market

The global market for aramid fiber is set to grow on account of the rising demand for protective clothing. Military personnel are becoming more and more interested in protective garments to shield their bodies from armor and bullets. Additionally, the rate of their increase among firefighters is very high. Firefighters need safety equipment that will shield their bodies and lives from the dangers of heat and flame. Aramid fiber is highly sought after among them because of its resistance to heat and flame.

The market for aramid fibers is primarily driven by rising demand for lightweight materials in security and protection applications as well as potential replacements for asbestos and steel. Pollution levels are rising to dangerous levels in many established and developing nations. One of the key causes of the market for aramid fibers rising demand is a situation like this. The market for aramid fibers is being held back by the high cost of aramid fiber R&D and the non-biodegradability of aramid fibers.





Some of the major growth factors and challenges that are associated with the growth of the global aramid fiber market are:

Growth Drivers:



Rising Manufacturing of Aircraft Growth in the Use of Aramid Fiber in Consumer Electronics





Challenges:

The biggest barriers to market expansion are the high cost of development and the maintenance of quality. To achieve the strict standards for quality, materials, and performance set by the end-user industries, aramid fiber producers must make a significant investment in the development of aramid fiber products used in security and protective applications. In order to remain competitive, producers of aramid fiber must also maintain the quality of their goods, which is projected to raise their cost of quality. For example, specialized machinery is needed to grind and cut aramid fibers for use in other applications. They also need specific quality assurance inspections because UV light could make them degrade.

By application, the market for aramid fiber is segmented into frictional materials, rubber reinforcement, security & protection, optical fibers, tire reinforcement, electrical insulation, and aerospace. Out of which, the frictional materials segment is anticipated to generate the highest revenue of about USD 5 Billion by the end of 2035. However, the aerospace segment is also set to grow. Weight reduction is a key factor in the equation since commercial aviation is constantly under pressure to improve efficiency because of growing fuel expenses and environmental activism. As a result, aramid fiber is increasingly used in airplanes since it offers a solution to all the problems.

By region, the North American market for aramid fiber is estimated to grow over the forecast period. This growth of the market in this region could be attributed to growing welfare and mounting security. The demand for ballistic protective armor for both vehicles and troops, including headgear, armored vehicles, bulletproof vests, and ballistic missiles, has also increased as regional tensions between the United States and other nations have grown.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global aramid fiber market which includes company profiling of DuPont de Nemours Inc., Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co, Ltd., Hyosung Corporation, Kermel, Kolon Industries, Inc., Huvis, China National BlueStar Group Co., Ltd., Taekwang Industrial, Co., Ltd., Mussel Polymers Inc., Bluestar New Material Co. Ltd., and others.

