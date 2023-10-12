Antimicrobial Plastics Market Analysis, Statistics By Top Manufacturers 2023 To 2035 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Research Nester published a report titled “ Antimicrobial Plastics Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2035 ” which delivers detailed overview of the global antimicrobial plastics market in terms of market segmentation by additive, type, application, end-user, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The global antimicrobial plastics market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of ~10% over the forecast period, i.e., 2023 – 2035. The market is segmented by end-user into electrical & electronics, medical & healthcare, packaging, automotive, building & construction, food & beverage, and others. Amongst these, the medical & healthcare segment is projected to grow at a higher rate over the forecast period owing to the notable rise in healthcare infrastructure, and escalating incidence of epidemic outbreaks including COVID-19, and H1N1 swine flu that necessarily require intensive care and significantly improved medical device efficacy against growth of microorganisms.

Request Report Sample@

The global antimicrobial plastics market is projected to significantly grow owing to the growing urbanization, followed by the globally increasing intake of bottled drinking water which considered as a far better substitute as compared to other packaged beverages. Furthermore, growing health awareness in consumers, and escalation in textile industry are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Geographically, the global antimicrobial plastics market is segmented into five major regions comprising of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the rising consumption of packaged food items, remarkable progression of chief end-use industries i.e., packaging, healthcare, automotive & transportation, and beverage in the region.

The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players' competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report.

Request for customization @

Proliferation in Packaging and Beverage Industry to Drive the Market Growth

By the mid of 2022, the beverage industry in the United States is expected to be worth of USD 145 billion.

Beverages are now a part of our lives, and we choose them for a wide range of reasons, including thirst, joy, taste, energy, hunger, boredom, cooling down, and even warming up. Though the price of aerated or sugar-sweetened beverages has steadily increased but still people mostly prefer to drink several types of beverages. Thus, the increasing intake of beverages is fueling up the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in packaged food intake is drawing the growth of packaging of food items, where hygienic packaging films are required. Such rise in packaged food consumption is resulting in the huge progression of antimicrobial plastics market.

However, fluctuation in the costs of raw materials, government strict guidelines over plastic use, and accessibility of raw supplies for antimicrobial plastics are expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of the global antimicrobial plastics market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global antimicrobial plastics market which includes company profiling of Clariant International Ltd, Parx Materials NV, Lonza Group Ltd., Covestro AG, Avient Corporation, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Microban International, Ltd., Milliken & Company, and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global antimicrobial plastics market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Access our detailed report at:

Research Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision in order to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email:

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919