Fruit Preservatives Market Is Expected To Grow At USD 344.56 Million By 2030 Themarketpublicist

Market Overview:

The Global Fruit Preservatives Market size is expected to grow from USD 272 Million in 2022 to USD 344.56 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Food preservatives are substances employed to inhibit or slow down the spoilage process caused by bacteria and microorganisms. Their primary purpose is to prevent fruits from losing their quality and nutritional value. Effective preservatives also serve to prevent discoloration and significantly slow down natural aging during food preparation, such as the enzymatic browning reaction that causes apples to turn brown when cut.

Top Key Players in Fruit Preservatives Market:

Cargill Inc (US), Kemin Industries Inc (US), ICL Group Ltd (Israel), Kerry Inc (Ireland), Corbion N.V. (Netherlands), Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (US), Apeel Sciences (US), DuPont de Nemours Inc (US), DSM (Netherlands), Galactic SA (Belgium) and Other Major Players.

Market Dynamics and Factors for Fruit Preservatives Market:

Drivers:

Economic Benefits of Preservatives by Aiding in the Safe Supply and Transportation of Fruits

Global fruit sales are directly linked to the freshness of fruits, which is a crucial factor influencing consumers' preferences in the market. Supermarkets and retailers encounter challenges in maintaining fruit freshness and providing high-quality products to customers. This often leads to significant losses for fruit-selling businesses due to the disposal of degraded fruits. In such cases, fruit preservatives play a vital role in extending the shelf life of fruits and helping businesses preserve them effectively.

Fruits and vegetables are biodegradable and highly susceptible to microbial attacks. Natural ripening and degradation processes in fruits, mainly caused by enzymatic reactions, present significant challenges.

Opportunities:

Growing Demand for Fruits Due to Growing Health Awareness and Wider Adoption of Vegan and Fruit Diets

The Growing Demand for Fruits across the world is the primary driver behind the success of Fruit Preservatives and the same this is further going to boost the market. Fruit availability has consistently been insufficient to supply recommended consumption levels across many countries. For instance, in 2015, 81 countries representing 55% of the global population had average fruit and vegetable availability above WHO's minimum target, and under more strict age-specific recommendations, only 40 countries representing 36% of the global population had adequate availability.

Segmentation Analysis of the Fruit Preservatives Market:

By Type, the Natural segment had the largest market share. Natural fruit preservatives are substances derived from natural sources that are used to extend the shelf life and prevent spoilage of fruits. These preservatives are typically obtained from plants, herbs, spices, and other natural ingredients, making them a preferred option for some consumers who seek alternatives to synthetic or chemical preservatives.



Natural Synthetic

By Function, Antioxidant is likely to dominate in this area. Antioxidant fruit preservatives are a category of preservatives that not only prevent spoilage and extend the shelf life of fruits but also offer additional benefits by providing antioxidant properties.



Antioxidant

Antimicrobial Enzyme Inhibitors

By Treatment



Coating

Fungicides

Sanitizers Others

By End-User



Fruit Retailers

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores Others

Regional Analysis of the Fruit Preservatives Market:

North America has emerged as the leading market for fruit preservatives, primarily driven by the substantial consumption of fruits in countries like the US and Canada. These nations boast significant fruit production and have become major markets for these products. The key reason behind the success of the fruit preservatives market in this region is the strong demand and consumption of fresh foods.



North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Eastern Europe (Bulgaria, The Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Rest of Eastern Europe)

Western Europe (Germany, UK, France, Netherlands, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, The Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Israel, South Africa) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SA)

Key Industry Development:

In December 2022, ICL announced the launch of its FruitMag, a sustainable and superior solution for post-harvest citrus fruit treatment. FruitMag is an innovative mineral-based and fungicide-free product, unlike the products currently used by the global citrus fruit industry. With the use of this food-grade magnesia product, ICL is able to eliminate toxic materials and reduce product losses, while increasing shelf life.

In March 2021, Corbion, a global leader in lactic acid and its derivatives, launched an initiative aimed at increasing its capacity for producing lactic acid and lactic-acid derivatives ahead of its previously announced expansion in Thailand scheduled for 2023. The plan is expected to produce a combined additional output roughly equivalent to a new production site without actually having to build one, It also involves capital expenditures at 4 existing Corbion sites to maximize efficiencies and leverage synergies.

