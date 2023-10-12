Financial Stability: Soft Landing Or Abrupt Awakening?


(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Fabio Natalucci

WASHINGTON, USA – Most economies have shown resilience through the steepest series of rate hikes in decades. But, inflation remains stubbornly high in some countries, which is proving a challenge for global monetary policy going forward.

The latest Global Financial Stability Report (GFSR) examines all the worrying trends including the corporate world's dwindling cash buffers and the risk of underinvesting in climate mitigation.

Fabio Natalucci heads the GFSR. In this podcast , he says risks to the world economy remain high.

