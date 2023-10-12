US Defense Secretary restates bipartisan support for Kyiv

(MENAFN) At a press conference held after the 16th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels on Wednesday, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized that both major political parties in the U.S. Congress are in favor of supporting Ukraine in the ongoing conflict initiated by Russia. This statement was reported by a Ukrainian news agency’s reporter.



"As I engage members of Congress, there is still bipartisan support for Ukraine. And of course, democracies will take their time to work things out," Austin declared.



Furthermore, he noted that Ukraine enjoys substantial support from the American populace. Secretary Austin emphasized that supporting Ukraine is not merely about the well-being of the nation itself but is intricately linked to upholding the rules-based international order.



As previously reported, the 16th session of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group concluded in Brussels, with participation from nearly 50 countries in the Ramstein-format event.



Simultaneously, a NATO defense ministerial meeting commenced in Brussels on Wednesday.

