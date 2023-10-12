Latin America Physiotherapy Tapes & Bandages Market

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the Latin American physiotherapy tapes and bandages market, is experiencing growth and is projected to reach USD 39.8 million by 2030.



This growth can be ascribed to the surge in the occurrence of chronic illnesses, the high occurrence of sports wounds and road accidents, the increase in the count of awareness events started by private and public establishments, and the product's lucrative nature and easy obtainability in the LATAM region.



Based on product, the LATAM physiotherapy tapes and bandages industry has been divided into bandages, tapes, and others. Between these, the tapes category is projected to lead the industry in the coming few years.



The majority of the physiotherapy tapes obtainable in the industry adhere to the skin with a pathologically permitted, water and sweat-resistant adhesive. Usually, kinesiology tapes come in the hypoallergenic and latex-free varieties, for individuals who might be sensitized to latex.



The progressions in physiotherapy uphold a broad and interdisciplinary method, in order to imitate the actual partnership between practitioners, physiotherapists, and academics from other disciplines.



Sports and physiotherapists drug doctors offer information about what kind of tapes or bandages are utilized for diverse kinds of wounds.



Furthermore, the heating technology is being progressively arrayed in bandages and tapes, which offers a pain-releasing sensation at the location of the wound and for joints. Therefore, improvements in physiotherapy items are being experienced as a main trend in the LATAM physiotherapy tapes and bandages market.



As per the World Health Organization (WHO), the demise rate per 100,000 individuals because of road accidents was 21.5% in Colombia, 24.8% in Ecuador, 40.8% in Venezuela, 20.2% in Brazil, 13.4% in Argentina, 13.7% in Peru, and 10.2% in Chile in 2018.



Road accidents move to severe wounds and fractures, which need operations. Additionally, postop care commonly includes physiotherapy, to overcome or decrease the impacts of the disability instigated by accidents.



Aftercare exercise is commonly carried out utilizing physiotherapy bandages, which offer relief from discomfort, thus resulting in the development of the LATAM physiotherapy tapes and bandages industry.



The growing count of physiotherapists plays a vital role in the development of the LATAM physiotherapy tapes and bandages industry. As specified by the World Confederation for Physical Therapy, as of 2019, there were around 350,221 physical therapists in the region.



Among these, Brazil had approximately 250,000 working physiotherapists, Peru had 5,000, Mexico had 4,861, Chile had 30,360, and Colombia had 29,483. Hence, the growing count of physiotherapists is boosting the need for physiotherapy tapes and bandages in the region.



Hence, the surge in the occurrence of chronic illnesses, high occurrence of sports wounds and road accidents, increase in the count of awareness events started by private and public establishments, and the product's lucrative nature and easy obtainability in the LATAM region are the major factors propelling the market.



