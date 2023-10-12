ACWA power reaches economic closure of USD14B in past 12 months

(MENAFN) ACWA Power, a Saudi Arabian company involved in renewable energy, green hydrogen, and water desalination initiatives, has achieved a record-breaking financial closure of USD14 billion in the past year. This marks the largest financial closure in the company's history.



During this period, the publicly listed company initiated ten projects in various locations, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Uzbekistan. Notably, ACWA Power's achievements in the past year were substantially driven by its involvement in the NEOM project, a massive USD8.5 billion green hydrogen facility, which is recognized as the largest of its kind globally.



“The past 12 months marks a historic milestone for us, as it represents the highest number of projects we have ever successfully achieved financial closure within 12 months,” stated Abdulhameed Al-Muhaidib, the head economic officer of ACWA Power, in a declaration.



“It demonstrates our agility, resilience, and unwavering commitment to creating a sustainable future for generations to come. It not only validates our expertise as a developer and operator of strategically vital projects but also speaks highly about the trust our investors and partners place in us,” he also said.

