TCM Group A/S: Major Shareholder Announcement

Major shareholder announcement Referring to section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, TCM Group A/S (the "Company"), can inform, that Handelsbanken Fonder AB has notified, that they own 523,537 shares in the Company, corresponding to 4.98% of the total share capital and of the voting rights.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.