Converter Transformer Market Size Expected To Reach $7.2 Billion By 2030 | Registering A CAGR Of 14.1%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Converter Transformer Market Insight

Converter Transformer Market to Witness Growth Acceleration during 2021 - 2030

- Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Converter Transformer Market by Type (201-400 KV, 401-600 KV, and 601-800 KV), and Application (Wind Farms, Oil & Gas, and Grid Connections): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

The global converter transformer market size was valued at $1.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $7.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

Converter transformers are designed to withstand DC voltage stresses and increased eddy current losses due to harmonic currents. It has a large on-load tapping range to ensure that variations in voltage and firing angles are controlled within a proper range. Converter transformers can have different configurations, such as three phase three windings, three phase two windings, single phase three windings, and single phase two windings. The specific required converter transformer is believed to be made depending on the system voltage on the AC and DC sides, the capacity of the transformer, transport conditions, and the layout of the converter station. The valve side windings are connected in star and delta with a neutral point ungrounded.

Converter transformers cater to a wide variety of applications, ranging from alternative power generation to traction locomotives, power grid and electric industries, and others. Converter transformers are used in a wide range of applications, which facilitate the smooth transition from AC to DC and DC to AC, besides voltage conversion. Alternative power generation is the most dominant application of converter transformers that drives market growth. The increase in adoption of renewable power sources, such as wind & solar energy, and traction locomotives, are major factors boosting the adoption of converter transformers globally.

The development of modern electric cars and incentives to deploy them is increasing the consumption of electricity in the automotive sector. As power plants are mostly located in remote locations; the generated electricity is then transmitted through power transmission lines to the substations where it is distributed to the end users after step-down. The step-down function is carried out by a converter transformer. Converter transformers find their applications in high moisture or high fire hazard areas, such as industries, environmentally sensitive areas, forest substations, indoor and underground substations, and onshore and offshore installations. In addition, most of the countries have under-utilized resources of energy while in developing countries there is a need for improvement throughout the power system.

Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:

The global converter transformer market is driven by, an increasing preference for renewable energy sources, growing use of traction locomotives & electric vehicles, and heavy investments in smart grids & energy systems. In addition, new renewable energy sources, such as tidal energy for power generation have boosted R&D activities in the field of electric distribution networks, further driving the market growth in the near future. However, high costs associated with converter transformers and inadequate standards for converter transformers' infrastructure are expected to affect the market growth.

The converter transformer market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

On the basis of type, the global converter transformer market is segmented into 201-400 Kv, 401-600 Kv, and 601-800 Kv. On the basis of application, the global converter transformer market is segmented into wind farms, oil & gas, and grid connections.

Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Presently, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share of the market, followed by North America and Europe.

Competitive Analysis:

The Converter Transformer industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global Converter Transformer market include,

ABB Power Systems

General Electric

Siemens AG

Crompton Greaves

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Toshiba Corporation

Kirloskar Electric Company Limited

Shandong Power Equipment Company Limited

Mitsubishi Electric

XIAN XD Transformer Co. Ltd

Inquiry before Buying:

Key findings of the study:

- Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness growth at the highest CAGR in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

- On the basis of type, the 401-600 KV segment was the major share contributor in 2020.

- On the basis of application, the grid connections segment occupies more than half the market share in 2020.

Trending Reports in the Energy and Power Industry:

1. Lighting Transformer Market -

2. Cast Resin Dry Type Transformer Market -

3. Solid State (Smart) Transformer Market -

4. Vacuum Pressure Impregnated (VPI) Transformer Market -

About Us:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn