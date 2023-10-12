Wellesley's Debi Benoit Named To Worldwide Who's Who In Luxury Real Estate List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Debi Benoit

With more than $2 billion in total career sales, Benoit was selected as one of the top brokers of luxury properties across the globe

- Debi Benoit, Senior Vice President, William RaveisWELLESLEY, MA, USA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Debi Benoit , Wellesley's leading real estate broker for more than two decades, was recently honored at the 26th Annual Luxury Real Estate Fall Conference, held in Park City, UT. This prestigious Billionaires Club Award from Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate is a testament to her unparalleled accomplishments in the luxury real estate sector. Debi is one of only two Massachusetts agents and brokers that have been named to this list since the award's inception.Benoit, currently the Senior Vice President at William Raveis Real Estate , boasts a staggering $2 billion in career sales, primarily from the Wellesley and Weston markets. Dominating her field, she has consistently ranked as the #1 broker in Wellesley for an impressive 15 years from 2006 to 2020 and led the #1 team in 2021. Her extensive clientele is often multigenerational, with the children of past clients entrusting her with their home buying or selling needs.The celebrated realtor's numerous accolades over the years include being ranked among the top 100 Real Estate professionals nationally for 14 consecutive years by Real Trends in The Wall Street Journal. She was also heralded as the #1 agent in Massachusetts for single-family home sales in both 2018 and 2019.“Being recognized among such esteemed industry peers is a tremendous honor,” said Benoit.“It was also a pleasure to serve as an event captain, advising fellow professionals on effective listing presentations and sharing some of my proven strategies.” She continued,“Heartfelt thanks to my clients and dedicated team for your unwavering trust and support, our future is bright!”Beyond her professional success, Benoit is renowned for her philanthropy. Her annual holiday parties, which have been instrumental in supporting Mass General's Hospital for Children, have, over 16 years, ensured that thousands of toys reach hospitalized children.The Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate Conference, a marquee event in the luxury real estate calendar, saw the congregation of brokers, top agents, and management from all over the world. The conference ended with a gala dinner, where Benoit's recognition was one highlight among a series of award presentations.About Debi BenoitSynonymous with luxury, elegance, and success, Debi Benoit's name is a beacon in the real estate world. Her commitment to excellence, deep market knowledge, and an enduring rapport with clients have set her apart as a formidable force in the industry.

Tara Goodwin

Goodwin Consulting

+1 617-650-2644

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram