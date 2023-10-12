Aver Europe Celebrates Zoom Certification For PTZ300V2 Series Professional PTZ Cameras

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Zoom Certification

AVer's PTZ300V2 Series has obtained the Zoom Certification. This certification is a testament to the exceptional quality and performance of the series.

ROTTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- AVer Information Europe B.V. , an award-winning provider of video collaboration and education technology solutions, is pleased to announce that its PTZ300V2 Series has obtained the Zoom Certification. This certification is a testament to the exceptional quality and performance of the PTZ300V2 Series, which includes the PTZ310UV2, PTZ310UNV2, PTZ330UV2, and PTZ330UNV2 models.

The Zoom Video Communications, Inc. team works alongside established third-party labs and hardware partnerships for testing of Zoom Certified hardware. The Zoom Certified badge lets customers know that the device they are purchasing has been certified as being compatible with Zoom services.

"The PTZ300V2 Series marks a significant advancement in professional PTZ cameras , and our Zoom Certification underscores our commitment to delivering state-of-the-art streaming solutions. With features like 4K Ultra HD clarity, real 4K 60 fps streaming capabilities, and SmartShoot technology, we empower users to elevate their content to new heights. Additionally, users can now enjoy the added advantage of NDI HX3 (PTZ300UNV2 series) integration. With this feature, users have the flexibility to opt for NDI connectivity, ensuring exceptional quality and minimal latency.”

Jose Rincon, Senior Product Manager at AVer Europe

The PTZ300V2 Series represents a new standard in professional PTZ cameras, designed to elevate your streaming content to the next level. With features such as 4K 60 fps HDMI/USB/IP outputs, a 12X or 30X optical zoom lens, and SmartShoot functionality, these advanced streaming solutions offer unmatched versatility and quality.

.4K Ultra HD: A New Level of Clarity

The PTZ300V2 Series is equipped with an industry-leading Sony sensor and 4K Ultra HD super-high resolution, transforming every streaming experience from ordinary to stunning. An advanced image processor optimizes the quality of every shot, whether it's a close-up or an extreme long shot.

.HDMI/USB/IP + 4K 60 fps: Smoother Streams

The PTZ300V2 Series is praised by NDI® for its real 4K 60 fps streaming capabilities via HDMI, USB, and IP outputs. The seamless integration of these outputs eliminates complicated settings and tangled cords, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free video streaming experience.

.0.1° to 200° Per Second Precision: Pro Camera Control

Customizable movement speed settings, ranging from 0.1° to 200° per second, provide high-level agility and precision for ultimate motion control during streams. This level of control enables you to capture extraordinary footage that dazzles your audience.

.SmartShoot: Keep People and Content in Focus

With embedded SmartShoot technology, the PTZ300V2 Series employs real-time Human Detection to automatically track up to four preset zones. The camera seamlessly switches focus between zones as presenters move, delivering consistently clear images of them and their content.

.PTZ Link: Bring Voice Tracking to PTZ Cameras

PTZ Link software allows you to connect PTZ Cameras to microphone systems, turning your AVer PTZ Camera into a voice tracking camera. Set preset areas that enable the camera to automatically switch focus between different speakers, achieving seamless camera and audio integration for top-quality streams.

“Zoom is pleased to certify these Pro AV PTZ cameras for use with Zoom Rooms and anywhere a professional video experience is required,” said Eric Yu, Head of Hardware Partnership at Zoom.

“We are thrilled to announce the Zoom Certification for our PTZ300V2 Series, a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional quality in professional PTZ cameras. This certification underscores our dedication to providing seamless and superior video collaboration experiences to our customers.”, added Rene Buhay, SVP Sales & Marketing at AVer Europe.

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent technological solutions to harness the power of visual communications for business and education. With over 20 years of research, development and manufacturing excellence AVer holds numerous international design, innovation, application, and service awards for exceptional product usability, reliability and customer satisfaction.

Zoom is a trademark of Zoom Video Communications, Inc., registered in the United States and other countries.

Rene Buhay

AVer Information Europe B.V.

+ +1 408-457-3338

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube