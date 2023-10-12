Turkey's main stock index ends Wednesday with losses

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Turkey's main stock index concluded at 8,330.64 points, marking a decrease of 1.33 percent in comparison to the previous day's closing value.



The trading day commenced with the Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index at 8,482.37 points but eventually saw a drop of 112.14 points relative to the previous day.



Throughout the day, the index fluctuated, reaching its lowest point at 8,315.70 and its highest at 8,518.86.



The BIST 100 had a total market capitalization of approximately 7.16 trillion Turkish liras (equivalent to USD 258.8 billion) and recorded a daily trading volume of 132 billion Turkish liras (equivalent to USD 4.75 billion).



Among the stocks on the index, 25 experienced gains, while 74 showed declines in comparison to the previous day's figures.



The price of an ounce of gold was reported at USD 1,883.90, and Brent crude oil was trading at approximately USD 85.75 per barrel as of 6:10 p.m. local time (1510 GMT).



The exchange rates for the US dollar/Turkish lira and euro/lira stood at 27.7370 and 29.4790, respectively. Meanwhile, the British pound was exchanged at a rate of 34.1570 liras.

MENAFN12102023000045015839ID1107231482