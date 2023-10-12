Saudi’s crown prince, Iran’s leader debate over Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalation

(MENAFN) According to a Saudi news agency, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday.



During their in-depth conversation, they delved into the matter of the continuing military escalation taking place in Gaza and the neighboring regions. They thoroughly examined the complexities and challenges associated with this ongoing situation, considering its far-reaching implications for the area.



The crown prince reaffirmed that Saudi Arabia is making every possible effort to engage with both international and regional stakeholders to bring an end to the escalation.



He emphasized the Saudi stance against the targeting of civilians and the loss of innocent lives, highlighting the importance of adhering to the principles of international humanitarian law. He also expressed deep concerns regarding the dire humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip.



Furthermore, the crown prince reiterated the Kingdom's unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause and the pursuit of a comprehensive and equitable peace settlement that safeguards the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

