Flight Attendants Tackle Swarm Of Mosquitoes In Mexican Flight

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: A Mexican flight was recently delayed following an assault by a swarm of mosquitoes, and the video of flight attendants tackling the insect has gone viral.

The fliers onboard a Volaris flight travelling from Guadalajara to Mexico City on October 6, 2023, were surprised to find that they were not the only passengers on board, as was reported by Storyful.



TikTok videos promoting steroid use have millions of views, says report criticized by the company

Video: Palestinian man breaks car window to rescue trapped child Video: Spectacular meteor lights up night sky in Turkiye

Read Also

The flight attendants went on to attack the mosquitoes with insect repellents which led to the delay of over two hours. The video was recorded by a passenger named Elizabeth Esmeralda Minjarez Corona.

The flight that was supposed to take off at 4:30pm finally departed at 7pm.

Local media blamed a contaminated water body in the vicinity. Many also said that the area often sees flooding which forms an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes.