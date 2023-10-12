Amir Receives Phone Call From King Of Jordan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received on Monday a phone call from HM King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, during which they reviewed the latest developments in occupied Palestine and the dangerous escalation in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

During the phone call, HH the Amir stressed the need to immediately stop the attacks and provocative practices of the Israeli occupation forces against worshipers and defenseless civilians in the mosque.

HH the Amir reiterated Qatar's firm position on the justice of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, including the full right to practice their religious rites without restrictions and the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.