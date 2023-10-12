Maayah Voted First Deputy Speaker Of Lower House

Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) -- Member of Parliament Abdul Rahim Maayah was voted First Deputy Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament, after obtaining 68 votes.Maayah was going up against MP Jaafar Rababa, who received 50 votes, during a Lower House session held on Thursday.

