SAMS Concludes 3Rd Medical Mission For Syrian Refugees

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) - The Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) on Wednesday wrapped up its third medical mission in Jordan, where it provided free medical services to Syrian refugees.Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa, who patronized the closing ceremony, praised SAMS for providing high-quality volunteer medical services to local communities in Jordan's governorates and Syrian refugee camps.She emphasized that Jordan's hosting of a large number of Syrian refugees has caused an increase in demand for health, education, water, and energy services, therefore requiring the international community to take responsibility towards the Syrian refugees and Jordan, which provides them with services despite having limited resources.Mustafa said she is looking forward to improving cooperation with the organization and supporting new volunteer programs in the future.The minister expressed appreciation for Arab participants in SAMS campaigns and the increasing number of Jordanian doctors joining the cause over the past years.SAMS Country Representative in Jordan Lina Abu Nuwar said the Society's medical missions' program is one of the biggest in Jordan. Volunteers bear their own expenses and come from the United States to provide healthcare services to the underprivileged, she added.