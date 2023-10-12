Palestinian Commission Warns Of Risk Of Cutting Off Water, Electricity To Detainees

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Oct. 12 (Petra) -- The Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs warned on Thursday of the dangerous escalation taking place in Israeli prisons and detention centers, which puts the lives of male and female prisoners in danger.The authority explained in a statement that the Negev Prison administration's decision to cut off water and electricity to the detainees as of Wednesday is a "disturbing move of retaliation."The commission called on the International Committee of the Red Cross to step in immediately to stop this crime and to communicate with the Negev Prison to restore water and electricity to all sections, and to pledge not to repeat "these retaliatory practices that violate all international norms and conventions."