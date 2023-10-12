Deputy FM Hosts Ranking British Legislator

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Thursday received the head of the parliamentary group in the Britih House of Commons with the State of Kuwait, Rehman Chishti The Deputy Foreign Minister held a luncheon in honor of the guest. It was attended by members of the Kuwaiti-British Friendship society, senior officials of the ministry of foreign affairs and the UK ambassador to Kuwait, Belinda Lewis. (end) aa

