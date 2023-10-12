Respond.Io To Showcase New Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Solutions At GITEX Global 2023

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

( )

a pioneering customer conversation management provider, is set to showcase its new AI-powered solution at GITEX Global 2023 ( ), hosted at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 16th to 20th. This milestone marks

respond's inaugural participation in one of the world's largest tech exhibitions.

At the

respond

booth, a team of seasoned experts will demonstrate how

respond's advanced chat automation, flexible integrations and comprehensive reporting module streamline customer conversations and create great customer experiences across multiple sectors, including healthcare, IT and SaaS, logistics, e-commerce and education.

Concurrently,

respond

will also participate in Expand North Star Dubai, the world's largest global startup event, held at Dubai Harbour in conjunction with GITEX Global 2023.

Gerardo Salandra,

respond's Chief Executive Officer, expressed his enthusiasm, stating,“GITEX Global 2023 is our stage to unveil the evolution of customer communication, especially in the thriving Middle East market. With

respond's innovative solutions, we're setting a new standard for seamless interactions in a region that holds tremendous potential.”

He further emphasized that

respond's vision aspires to inspire, empower and revolutionize the way businesses engage with their customers in the Middle East.

In addition to introducing Respond AI - an answer for more intelligent and effective customer conversations - Salandra will take the stage for two speaking engagements. His first discourse will delve into the vast possibilities of Generative AI (genAI) and Large Language Models (LLM) in customer conversations to create opportunities and drive business results.

Moreover, Salandra will be a distinguished speaker at the DEX Fireside Chat, where discussions will revolve around the challenges and opportunities encountered by emerging tech icons.

“We look forward to inviting all GITEX Global and Expand North Star Dubai attendees to embark on a journey of discovery with our industry-leading solutions, participate in engaging discussions, explore partnership opportunities and witness the future of customer communication powered by AI firsthand,” Salandra said.

To add an extra layer of excitement,

respond

will hold a lucky draw at its booth, offering attendees the chance to win fantastic prizes while exploring new collaboration opportunities.

Visit the

respond

booth at Hall 9-A30 at the Dubai World Trade Centre during GITEX 2023.

Catch Gerardo Salandra at the following speaking engagements:

Conversational AI: How GenAI and LLM are Redefining the Landscape of Global Business Conversations



Date: October 17th

Venue: Dubai World Trade Centre

Location: Hall 7, Tech Talk 7 Time: 15:20-15:40

Navigating the Digital Frontier - Unleashing the Potential of Emerging Tech Icons in the Global Digital Economy



Date: October 18th

Venue: Dubai Harbour

Location: Hall 3, Spotlight Stage Time: 13:30-14:00

About Respond:

Respond

( ) is an AI-powered customer conversation management software that enables teams of all sizes to respond to messages on any channel from a centralized dashboard. Its advanced chat automation, flexible integrations and comprehensive reporting facilitate efficient operations and great customer experiences at scale. The platform is trusted by over 10,000 brands across 86 countries, including British Airways, Toyota, Decathlon, Roche and Klook.

In 2022,

respond

( ) raised $7 million in Series A funding led by Headline Asia and achieved the prestigious status of a WhatsApp Business Solution Provider (BSP) in April 2023. From its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia,

respond

continues to innovate and advance the future of customer conversations.