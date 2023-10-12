Bestside Studios Unveils Studio One's Purpose-Built Kitchen For Inspiring Food Shoots

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bestside Studios, renowned for its exceptional Melbourne photography studios and Melbourne photography studio hire services, is thrilled to introduce the grand opening of Studio One's captivating kitchen, tailor-made for enticing food photography.



Bestside Studios, located in Albion, has been making waves in the photography studio hire and production house services sector. Following the recent enhancements to Studio TWO, Bestside Studios, celebrated as one of the top Melbourne photography studios, is delighted to present yet another remarkable addition: a dedicated kitchen space designed to elevate the art of food photography.



At the inauguration of this exquisite kitchen space, the company's director enthused, "Our studios are not just spaces; they are the perfect blank canvases for your creativity to flourish. Studio ONE is bathed in natural light throughout the day, providing your projects with a luminance that transcends weather constraints. Enjoy the retro charm of Studio One's kitchen, a space ideal for both delectable food shoots and spirited portraits."



Bestside Studios has become a go-to choice for photographers with food styling projects. Food styling, the art of preparing food for photography or filming, spans from selecting the perfect apple to reimagining elaborate, twelve-course belle époque dinner parties for fourteen.



Irrespective of the complexity of the food styling project, Bestside Studios boasts the perfect kitchen, complete with essential props and a fully stocked refrigerator, catering to a wide array of photography and videography needs. The Melbourne photography studio hire team at Bestside Studios emphasizes, "Creating visually appealing food images is a nuanced process, involving food styling for various purposes, whether it's packaging, advertising, magazines, cookbooks, or film. The challenge intensifies when food will be filmed for a cooking show, television commercial, or movie."



The kitchen at Bestside Studios serves as a dedicated space for capturing high-quality food images. It provides a controlled environment where professional photographers, food stylists, and other creative professionals collaborate to craft enticing food photographs and compelling videos for commercials or short films. Often, food stylists specializing in arranging and presenting food aesthetically pleasingly collaborate with food photographers who use props to enhance overall composition.



Discover the unrivaled facilities and spaces at Bestside Studios by booking online today at



Don't just take our word for it; hear what our clients have to say:



-"A great studio! Amazing space in Studio 1 with a great kitchen setup for food shoots. Equipped with a fridge, oven, and sink, it has the essentials for any food prep. Highly recommend for any type of shooting." - Gemma Smith, Google Review



-"Beautiful well-lit studio in the west side. Perfect for shooting food!" - Nguyen Dang Google Review



About The Company:

Bestside Studios provides highly professional and spacious photo and video shoot studios for rent, setting itself apart from other studio hire companies. They offer a wide range of facilities, including their own production house and access to experienced photographers, making them the preferred choice for clients seeking exceptional studio experiences.



