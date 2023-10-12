Azerbaijani FM Hails Cooperation With CIS At Ministerial Council's Meeting

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov took part and spoke at a meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers as part of a working visit to Kyrgyzstan, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend .

Bayramov hailed the useful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the CIS countries in various fields, including economics, trade, investment, transport, communications, as well as humanitarian, educational, sports and other areas.

Will be updated