Azerbaijani FM Hails Cooperation With CIS At Ministerial Council's Meeting

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Azerbaijan's
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov took part and spoke at a meeting
of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers as part of a working visit
to Kyrgyzstan, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend .
Bayramov hailed the useful cooperation between Azerbaijan and
the CIS countries in various fields, including economics, trade,
investment, transport, communications, as well as humanitarian,
educational, sports and other areas.
Will be updated
MENAFN12102023000187011040ID1107231464
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.