Azerbaijani FM Hails Cooperation With CIS At Ministerial Council's Meeting


10/12/2023 7:21:28 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov took part and spoke at a meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers as part of a working visit to Kyrgyzstan, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend .

Bayramov hailed the useful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the CIS countries in various fields, including economics, trade, investment, transport, communications, as well as humanitarian, educational, sports and other areas.

