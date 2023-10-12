Azerbaijan's Fuzuli To Embrace More Returning Natives Once Driven Out By Armenians (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) FUZULI, Azerbaijan, October 12. In accordance
with the order of President Ilham Aliyev, the return of former IDPs
to the restored town of Fuzuli continues, Trend reports.
Today, keys to apartments were handed over to 21 more families
(88 people) resettled in Fuzuli.
The families expressed gratitude to the President, victorious
Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, and First Vice President
Mehriban Aliyeva for all-round state care, as well as to the
valiant Azerbaijani Army that liberated Azerbaijani lands from
Armenian occupation. They honored with great respect the memory of
martyrs who gave their lives for the motherland.
Thus, 208 families-749 people in total-were permanently settled
in Fuzuli. The relocation of families to Fuzuli will continue in
the coming days.
MENAFN12102023000187011040ID1107231463
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.