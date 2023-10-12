Azerbaijani And Russian Energy Ministers Discuss Energy System Integration With Iran


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. During a meeting with Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov, the issues of integration of energy systems of Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran were discussed, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"Issues of bilateral energy ties were discussed with Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov," he said.

