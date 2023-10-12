Putin Emphasizes Use Of National Currencies In Trade With Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 12. The share of
the ruble has reached 83 percent in commercial transactions between
Russia and Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made this announcement
following negotiations with Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov in
Bishkek.
Putin noted that Kyrgyzstan and Russia are actively
transitioning to national currencies in trade payments and are
establishing stable channels of credit and banking cooperation.
During the negotiations, the presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Russia
also agreed to increase the annual trade turnover between the two
countries to $5 billion. In 2022, the trade turnover between the
two countries reached a record $3.5 billion, increasing by 37
percent year-on-year.
During the negotiations, the leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Russia
paid significant attention to issues of trade and economic,
cultural, humanitarian, and interregional cooperation. They also
discussed Kyrgyz-Russian interaction within international regional
organizations and integration associations.
Putin highly commended the work done by Kyrgyzstan during its
chairmanship of the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) in
2023 and announced that Russia would take over the chairmanship of
the organization next year.
