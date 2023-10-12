Putin Emphasizes Use Of National Currencies In Trade With Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 12. The share of the ruble has reached 83 percent in commercial transactions between Russia and Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin made this announcement following negotiations with Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov in Bishkek.

Putin noted that Kyrgyzstan and Russia are actively transitioning to national currencies in trade payments and are establishing stable channels of credit and banking cooperation.

During the negotiations, the presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Russia also agreed to increase the annual trade turnover between the two countries to $5 billion. In 2022, the trade turnover between the two countries reached a record $3.5 billion, increasing by 37 percent year-on-year.

During the negotiations, the leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Russia paid significant attention to issues of trade and economic, cultural, humanitarian, and interregional cooperation. They also discussed Kyrgyz-Russian interaction within international regional organizations and integration associations.

Putin highly commended the work done by Kyrgyzstan during its chairmanship of the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) in 2023 and announced that Russia would take over the chairmanship of the organization next year.