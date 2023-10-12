Russia Bestrides With Investments In Kyrgyzstan, Putin Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 12 . Russia is the
largest investor in the Kyrgyz economy, with the Russian share
accounting for approximately 36 percent of all foreign direct
investments in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.
President of Russia Vladimir Putin made this statement during
negotiations as part of his official visit to Kyrgyzstan.
Putin said that there are 800 enterprises operating in the
country with Russian capital. He also emphasized that Russia is one
of the leading trade and economic partners of the country.
He pointed out that the trade turnover between Russia and
Kyrgyzstan increased by 37 percent in 2022, reaching $3.5 billion
in 2022. The trade grew by 17.9 percent year-on-year in the first
half of 2023.
Putin also highlighted the interest of Russian businesses in
collaborative efforts in sectors such as energy, industry,
agriculture, high technology, and other areas. Additionally, the
president noted the dynamic development of interregional ties
between the two countries.
Putin highly commended the work done by Kyrgyzstan during its
chairmanship of the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) in
2023 and announced that Russia would take over the chairmanship of
the organization next year.
MENAFN12102023000187011040ID1107231458
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.