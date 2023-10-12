Ukrainian Armed Forces Destroy Over 380 Militants In Eastern Direction Over Last Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the eastern group of troops of the Defense Forces destroyed more than 380 occupants and 14 Russian tanks in the Bakhmut and Lyman-Kupiansk directions.

Ilya Yevlash, the head of the press service of the eastern group of troops, said this on the air of the 'United News telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"In the Lyman-Kupiansk sector, 601 attacks on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions were registered, the enemy used aircraft 13 times - Su-25, Su-35 and Ka-52. There were eight attacks by enemy drones on the positions of the Defense Forces, 25 attacks were repelled - 10 in the Kupiansk direction and 15 in the Lyman direction. The enemy keeps trying to break through our defense, but without success. In the course of combat operations 214 occupants were eliminated, 18 weapons and military equipment were destroyed, including four tanks - two T-80 tanks and another T-72, seven armored fighting vehicles," said the spokesman.

According to him, 'Acacia' artillery systems, D20 and D-30 cannons, and enemy trucks were also destroyed.

Meanwhile, in the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces continue their offensive. Over the past day, they managed to advance hundreds of meters in some areas south of Bakhmut, Yevlash said.

"Eight combat engagements took place in this sector, 167 occupants were eliminated, and one more was taken prisoner. We managed to destroy 10 tanks, as well as heavy armored vehicles, including armored personnel carriers, armored fighting vehicles and various types of cannons," noted the spokesman.

He added that the Defense Forces are also destroying ammunition depots and hiding places for the invaders.

As reported, the Defense Forces eliminated about 284,890 Russian invaders from February 24, 2022, to October 12, 2023.