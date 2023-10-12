Attempts To Promote NATO Country's Interests Through Armenia Are Observed, Russian Top Diplomat Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia sees attempts to promote the interests of NATO countries
in the South Caucasus region through Armenia, Russian Foreign
Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters following a meeting of the
CIS Council of Foreign Ministers, Azernews reports.
"As for fuelling anti-Russian sentiments, this is done to a
large extent artificially. We know about the number of
non-governmental organizations that have been established in
Armenia in recent years, and there were many of them before. These
organizations were not created for the purpose of developing
friendly relations between Armenia and the Russian Federation. On
the contrary.
They are aimed at creating a ground for anti-Russian sentiments
and preparing the promotion of interests of, first of all, the USA,
the European Union and NATO countries in this region through
Armenia. We see these attempts, they achieve certain results,"
Lavrov said.
