Enthusiast Gaming Expands Credit Facilities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: EGLX; TSX: EGLX), the leading gaming media and entertainment company in North America, today announced that it has entered into an amended and restated commitment letter (the“Amendment”) with its primary lender in relation to its term and operating credit facilities (collectively, the“Facilities”) to provide up to $7.0 million of additional liquidity.



The additional liquidity provided by the Amendment will be derived as follows:



A $2.5 million increase of the operating facility from $5.0 million to $7.5 million;

A six-month deferral on principal repayments under the term facility, providing the Company with approximately $2.0 million of additional liquidity over the principal-deferral period; and The ability to increase the limit of the operating facility by an additional $2.5 million upon the Company maintaining certain metrics relating to its borrowing base, subject to lender approval.



In addition, the Amendment extends the maturity of the Facilities from December 31, 2024, to June 30, 2025. It is a condition of the Amendment that a minimum of $2.5 million of the operating facility shall be guaranteed by Export Development Canada (“EDC”) pursuant to the terms of EDC's standard documentation.

Nick Brien, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming, commented,“This new financing strengthens our financial position with up to $7 million of additional liquidity over the coming months as we execute on our business plans and target our goal of profitability in Q4 2023. We appreciate the long-standing support and partnership of our lender which serves as a vote of confidence in the quality of our assets and strategy.”

The Amendment includes related modifications of certain financial covenants pertaining to the Company, and remains subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of the EDC guarantee. The remaining terms, conditions, and covenants of the Facilities, including the security provided in respect thereof, remain materially consistent with the terms, conditions, and covenants of the Facilities prior to the Amendment, as described in the Company's press release dated December 16, 2021.

All amounts are in Canadian dollars.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is the leading gaming media and entertainment company in North America, building the largest platform for video game enthusiasts and esports fans to connect and compete worldwide. Combining the elements of its five core pillars: creators, content, communities, games, and experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity for marketers to create integrated brand solutions to connect with coveted Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Through its proprietary mix of digital media, content and gaming assets, Enthusiast Gaming continues to grow its network of communities, reflecting the scale and diversity of gaming enthusiasts today.

