Tether's Holiday Showcase Strengthens Bond Between Cannabis Brands And Budtenders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, Ontario, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tether , a leading name in the Canadian cannabis industry, is thrilled to announce its much-anticipated Holiday Showcase . The Hamilton-based event promises attendees an opportunity to engage with industry-leading brands, network with other professionals, and gain valuable insights into the latest trends shaping the Canadian cannabis market. The holiday season is a prime time for consumer spending and by participating in Tether's Holiday Showcase, cannabis brands are increasing their visibility and creating awareness among potential customers.

Tether's Holiday Showcase is set to take place at Millworks Creative Studios in Dundas, ON, on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM ET. Bringing traditional holiday PR tactics to the cannabis industry breaks down the stigma of this highly regulated and emerging industry. Tether is sending the message that cannabis can be part of a responsible and enjoyable holiday experience, just like other traditional products.

The event is already generating excitement with a lineup of beloved cannabis brands that include Wyld , KushKraft , Other People's Pot , Shatterizer , Bud Lafleur , Loosh Brands , Weed Me , Mariwell , EXKA , Teapot , and more. All Budtenders and Retailers will have access to product sampling. For the full list of participating brands and organizations, visit Fannatickets .

Tether has run events of various sizes, ranging from intimate 30-40-person gatherings to high-profile events of 200+ people. Where permitted, Tether gets product directly into the hands of Budtenders so that they are able to relay their experience directly to cannabis consumers and serve as a valuable brand advocate. Guests at Tether's Holiday Showcase will have the opportunity to explore an array of products, ranging from top-quality flower to delectable edibles and wellness offerings.

“Whether you're looking to surprise a cannabis connoisseur or introduce a curious newcomer to the world of cannabis, the holiday season is the perfect way to pair your favourite brands with your favourite people,” says Amy Weinstein, Co-Founder of Other People's Pot.“Tether is the ultimate place to discover unique cannabis gifts for the people you love most!”

Esteemed media partners of the event include Cannabis Prospect Magazine , StratCann , ADCANN , and Cannabis Retailer . Media representatives and cannabis influencers are encouraged to be part of this unique event. To secure your complimentary media pass and schedule interviews with participating brands, please contact Brooke Russell at .

Attendance at Tether's Holiday Showcase is strictly limited to individuals aged 19+. Pre-registration is required to guarantee your spot.

Sampling opportunities will be reserved exclusively for Budtenders and Retailers.

To stay up to date with event details and brand announcements, follow @tetherbuds on Instagram.

For more information and ticket purchases, please visit Fannatickets .

About Tether

Tether is Canada's Budtender community, connecting Licensed Producers, retailers, and ancillary services with a network of over 4,500 Budtenders from across Canada. By providing Budtenders with the necessary education, connection, and resources to succeed and providing brands with a cost-effective way to connect, promote and educate, Tether paves the way for a stronger community and a brighter future for the industry. To learn more, visit .

Attachments



Team Tether Wyld



Tether Website Tickets to Tether's Holiday Showcase





Team Tether Check-In at Tether's VIP Budtender Lounge Wyld Wyld activating at Tether's VIP Summer Gathering Tags Industry Event Cannabis Industry Hamilton Ontario Networking Brand Activations Budtenders Retailers Education Community Holiday Related Links