Entrada Therapeutics To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRDA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing intracellular Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEVTM)-therapeutics as a new class of medicines, today announced it will participate in the following two investor conferences:



William Blair's Innovator Series: Genetic Medicines

Nathan Dowden, Chief Operating Officer, will participate on the Changing the Trajectory of Neuromuscular Diseases: DMD and Beyond virtual panel on Monday, October 16, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Evercore ISI 6th Annual HealthCONx Conference

Dipal Doshi, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in an in-person fireside chat on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 3:50 p.m. Eastern Time in Miami, FL.

A live webcast of the fireside chat at the Evercore ISI 6th Annual HealthCONx Conference and a replay of the panel at William Blair's Innovator Series: Genetic Medicines will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at . The replay of the fireside chat will be available on the Entrada website for 90 days and the replay of the panel will be available for 7 days following the events.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEVTM)-therapeutics, to engage intracellular targets that have long been considered inaccessible and undruggable. The Company's EEV therapeutics are designed to enable the efficient intracellular delivery of a wide range of therapeutics into a variety of organs and tissues, resulting in an improved therapeutic index. Through its proprietary, highly versatile and modular EEV platform, Entrada is building a robust development portfolio of RNA-, antibody- and enzyme-based programs for the potential treatment of neuromuscular, immunological, ocular and metabolic diseases, among others. The Company's lead oligonucleotide programs include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45 for the potential treatment of people living with Duchenne who are exon 44 and 45 skipping amenable, respectively, as well as a partnered candidate ENTR-701 targeting myotonic dystrophy type 1.

For more information about Entrada, please visit our website, , and follow us on LinkedIn .

Investor and Media Contact

Karla MacDonald

Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

