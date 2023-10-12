KUNA Concludes Course On Correspondents' Skills

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- KUNA Center for Development of Media Skills concluded on Thursday a training course themed "preparing the correspondent," a pogram that involved KUNA personnel, the Public Authority for Youth and the Qatari News Agency.

The program, presented by the editorial secretary at the vision of economic affairs, Mahmoud Boushehri, addressed basic tasks of the press correspondent, work mechanisms between the correspondent and the headquarters, challenges in desk and fields works, general journalistic guidelines, news sources and factors.

The program blended theoratical and practical lessons.

The center, founded in December 1995, is one of the leading media training centers at the national level. (end)

mdm









MENAFN12102023000071011013ID1107231398