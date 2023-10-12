Kuwait Health Minister Underlines Cooperation With Private Sector

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi on Thursday underscored significance of the cooperation between public and private health institutions in line with the 2023-2024 state development strategy.

Speaking to journalists after inaugurating the preliminary operation of the laboratory for food examination, noted necessity that the private health sector adheres to the regulations and rules issued by the ministry.

In line with the approach to safeguard health of the citizens and residents of Kuwait, the department had set up a special division to receive and examine complaints and irregularities, he said, indicating that the penalties against offenders vary according to the scope of the wrongdoing.

He indicated that penalties' jurisdictions are restricted to special and independent medical commissions affiliated to diverse state authorities namely the ministry of justice and faculty of medicine. (end)

