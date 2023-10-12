Alcohol Gummies Market To Witness Stunning Growth With 4.3% CAGR | Kate & Belle, Inebriated Baker, Sugarsin

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alcohol Gummies Market

The main factors influencing the global alcohol gummies market are the surge in demand for alcohol gummies.

- Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Alcohol Gummies Market by Type (Spirit gummies, Cocktail gummies), by Nature (Alcohol infused, Alcohol flavored), by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global alcohol gummies industry generated $10.9 million in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $16.3 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031.

An increase in demand for consumption of alcohol gummies drives the growth of the global alcohol gummies market. However, lack of consumer awareness about the availability of alcohol gummies, particularly in emerging nations in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa restricts the market growth. Moreover, increased demand for handmade confections with alcohol presents new opportunities in the coming years.

The market for alcohol gummies is expected to increase because of the key players' increasing innovation. For example, Smith & Sinclair produced alcoholic cocktail gummies in August 2021 by utilizing real, premium spirits and mixing them with fresh fruit, herbs, and syrups to imitate a classic cocktail. Finally, they coated the gummies with garnish-infused confections. The following 9 gummy boxes are currently available in Hong Kong and were developed so that adults might enjoy their favorite alcoholic beverages: Tequila Time, London Edit, Whiskey Club, The Party, The Night In, The Love Box, Summer Lovin', Let's Celebrate, and Gin Obsessed. Additionally, Texas-based Restart CBD introduced a shot marketed as an alcohol substitute for friend gatherings in July 2022 along with mood-altering candies.

Top Key Players:

Arewa Treats,

Maggie Lyon Chocolatiers,

Kate & Belle,

The Candy Store,

Sugarfina USA LLC,

SugarSin,

Inebriated Baker,

Lolli & Pops,

Smith & Sinclair US,

Squish Candies

Alcohol gummies' market expansion may be constrained by the adverse effects of excessive usage. For instance, alcohol gummies have a lot of sugar in them, so if one eat too many of them, one can get digestive issues, hair loss, nerve damage, sickness, bloating, constipation, and exhaustion.

According to the alcohol gummies market analysis, the market is analyzed on the basis of type, nature, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is divided into spirit gummies and cocktail gummies. Further, the spirit gummies segment is divided into whiskey, rum, vodka, and others. The spirit gummies segment occupied the major alcohol gummies market share of the market in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the alcohol gummies market forecast period. Various types of tequila, whiskey, vodka, and gin are used to make spirit gummies. Genuine premium tequila and fruit combinations are used to create gummies with 5% alcohol by volume (ABV) that are flavored with tequila, whiskey, vodka, and gin. The segment is expanding because of rising alcohol consumption.

Market Segmentation:

Based on type, the spirit segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around three-fifths of the global alcohol gummies market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The growing consumption of spirits is driving the growth of the segment. However, the cocktail segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031. The market players such as Smith & Sinclair and Osito & Co. are offering cocktail gummies as one of the products in their product portfolio.

Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global alcohol gummies market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Consumers in most of the nations in this region choose to purchase premium alcohol gummies from specialty stores due to the distinctive variety of appealing products offered and the convenient packaging. It appears that customers are opting for premium products. However, the North America region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. The primary factors influencing the market growth in the region include increase in popularity of the products due to consumer preferences, their availability in a variety of flavors, and the regional tradition of consuming them on special occasions.

The region that dominated the global alcohol gummies market in 2021 was Europe, and this dominance is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. The region's market is primarily influenced by the rising customer desire for these products, their accessibility in a range of flavors, and the trend of consuming them on special occasions. According to European cultural customs, these handmade alcoholic confections are consumed on special occasions, vacations, and holidays. All these alcohol gummies market trends are creating alcohol gummies market opportunities in the global market.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the alcohol gummies market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the alcohol gummies market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing alcohol gummies market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the alcohol gummies market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

