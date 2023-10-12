Shattered Hearts Chicago Photography Exhibition Showcasing Family Trauma Of Gun Violence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shattered Hearts Event

Shattered Hearts Event Flyer

- Lisette Guillén of Case Files Chicago

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / --“Shattered Hearts” is a photography exhibition and event exploring the far-reaching consequences of gun violence and its impact on the health of families in American cities. Taking place Sunday, October 15th from 5pm to 8pm at the Vault Gallerie in Chicago. It is free and open to the public and will feature speakers from the community.

"Many of these cases are still unsolved," said Lisette Guillén of Case Files Chicago. "Together with detectives and community partners, we continue to keep the victims and their families top of mind. This art exhibit is a way of letting families know, we have not and will not forget them."

My hope is that this photography exhibit will shine a light on the tragic issue of gun violence in Chicago, especially gun violence as it relates to our youth,” said Andy Hale, Civil Rights Attorney.“So many families have been impacted and are hurting. We need to tell this story as powerfully as we can in order to try and bring about change and reform."

“Shattered Hearts” explores the far-reaching consequences of gun violence and its impact on the health of millions of families in American cities. In Chicago, the number of gun violence homicides is skyrocketing, and police are unable to keep up with the caseloads. Left behind are mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, aunts, and uncles sharing the unbearable ache of the deepest loss.“Shattered Hearts” aims to tell the stories of those who have been unheard and left in the dark, alone with their pain. All these families haven't received justice and their cases remain unsolved. The eyes of a mother reveal the torment of losing a child. Nonetheless, fighting for justice is what drives them to get out of bed every day.

Sunday, October 15th 2023

Vault Gallerie

2015 S Laflin St

Chicago, IL 60608

Free & Open to the Public

Speakers include Raymond Lopez, 15th Ward Alderman, Andrew Holmes, Chicago Crisis Responder & Victim Advocate, Lisette Guillén, Case Files Chicago, Andy Hale, Civil Rights Attorney. Families included in the exhibition will be present and available for interviews.

Photography by Chiara Alexa

Presented by Hale & Monico Law Firm

Community partners include Alderman Raymond Lopez, Alderwoman Silvania Tabares, Andrew Holmes Foundation, Brady Illinois, Chicago Police Family Liaison Unit, Circle of Love, Illinois Council Against Handgun Board, Illinois Gun Violence Prevention Coalition, Jalen L. Hunter Foundation, Lock It Down Foundation, Martyr for Justice Project, Parents for Peace & Justice, Parents of Murdered Children, Purpose Over Pain, Project H.O.O.D., Taking back our community in honor of Deontae Smith, Tender Youth Foundation, A Quiet Enemy, Lawndale Christian Legal Center, LUV Institute.

