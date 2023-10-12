Western media convicts Palestinian resistance amid Gaza war

(MENAFN) As the current cycle of violence unfolds in the Gaza Strip and the Israeli settlements near its borders, Western leaders and media have tended to place the spotlight on the actions of the Palestinian resistance, particularly focusing on alleged transgressions. Some Western leaders have gone to the extent of admonishing nations that have refrained from condemning Hamas for their role in the recent escalation of violence.



This approach appears to pivot around the implication that the party enduring oppression is being portrayed as the primary aggressor, while the oppressor is being positioned as a victim in the ongoing conflict. This perspective may partly stem from the recent military successes of the Palestinian resistance, which have dealt a significant blow to the Israeli security and intelligence apparatus. The West had long heralded this apparatus as the most advanced and sophisticated in the region, making the recent events a psychological challenge to this prevailing narrative.



This narrative seems designed to obstruct any efforts by anti-Israel resistance groups to hold Israel accountable for its alleged war crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories and beyond. It appears to create a diversion, where the oppressed is depicted as the menacing force while the oppressor gains sympathy and support from the international community.



Furthermore, Israel has drawn parallels between Hamas and extremist groups like Daesh (ISIS), despite the fact that the Israeli regime has faced accusations of supporting Daesh in its conflict with Syrian government forces. This raises complex questions about the consistency of international perceptions and alliances concerning conflicts in the Middle East, adding layers of intricacy to the ongoing situation.

MENAFN12102023000045015682ID1107231374