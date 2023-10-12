£50,000 Grant To Aid Wellbeing At The Chilterns Neuro Centre

(MENAFN- Pressat) The Chilterns Neuro Centre in Wendover is celebrating the award of a £50,000 grant from the Gosling Foundation over two years to help fund its wellbeing service, providing direct support to people in the local community affected by multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's and strokes.

The funding will help the charity deliver therapies, practical advice and psychological/emotional support to improve the physical and mental health of people affected by neurological conditions and enable them to live happier, more active lives at home, at work and in their communities.

“This is an incredible award that will benefit the Centre tremendously and all the people who we support,” said Stella Kubale, Head of Fundraising at the Centre.“We often talk about the physical impact of disabilities but we need to support people mentally as well. We don't just want our members to get by, we want them to live life to the full.”

"The leisure groups at the Chilterns Neuro Centre really excite me and I find them so uplifting," said Sarah McCready, Member of the Chilterns Neuro Centre. "I often feel like I can't do much but the groups give me so much more confidence and last week I even got to steer a boat on the Thames. I get to meet so many lovely people who give me inspiration, friendship, ideas for what I can do at home and a real sense of purpose to my life."

Support services provided by the Centre include clinical counselling, adaptive aids, nutrition and weight management advice, fatigue management, adjustment to new diagnosis, help with speech/swallowing difficulties, lymphoedema massage, acupuncture for pain relief, yoga classes and a wide range of therapeutic leisure group from art to Boccia. The Centre works closely with other voluntary and statutory services, and signpost to them where necessary.

As a small charity, the Centre still needs public support to help it raise over £1 million each year so it can continue to provide vital services to the local community.

If anyone with MS, Parkinson's or experienced a stroke feels they would benefit from the services offered then they should get in touch with the Centre by phoning 01296 696133.