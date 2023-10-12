Iran's Parliament speaker highlights widespread opposition to ties with Israel

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Iran's Parliament speaker conveyed that both regional and international Muslim nations have recognized that the Israeli regime is poised to face even more significant challenges with the success of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.



“Today, all Arab and Muslim nations are against any relations with the Zionist regime, and governments that have made mistakes and moved towards establishing relations with this losing horse must realize that they should not act against the will of their own people. This damage is no longer repairable,” declared Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, continuing that the Palestinian raid on Israel has been greatly damaging for the regime.



“Another irreparable damage inflicted on the Zionist regime has to do with the society living inside the occupied territories. The false sense of security that this regime had created… under an iron cover has vanished. And in fact fear will be a permanent and common feeling in the occupied territories from now on,” Ghalibaf further mentioned.

