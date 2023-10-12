Israel to deliver what Netanyahu described as "historic" response to Palestinian resistance

(MENAFN) Following Israel's significant intelligence failure during the weekend attack by Hamas on the occupied territories, the Israeli government appears determined to deliver what former Prime Minister Netanyahu has described as a "historic" response to the Palestinian resistance. Given the current developments in the Gaza Strip, this response may include a disturbing possibility – Israeli leaders have reportedly considered the potential for a large-scale tragedy affecting the people of Gaza.



The situation on the ground is characterized by relentless Israeli bombardments of Gaza. The Israeli regime, which has subjected Gazans to what is often described as the world's largest open-air prison for the past 16 years, has intensified its efforts to suppress Hamas, with severe consequences for civilians, including women and children. This has led to the destruction of hospitals, mosques, residential buildings, and schools in once-vibrant cities that were home to impoverished but resilient populations. Now, citizens are left sifting through the ruins of their former homes in a desperate search for their loved ones.



“A massacre was committed last night by the occupying Israeli regime against the Shaldan family in Gaza, brutally murdering 11 Palestinian civilians, with babies without heads pulled out from the rubble," according to a resident speaking to Palestinian media on Wednesday, there has been a tragic toll on Palestinian lives. As of now, 1,055 Palestinians have lost their lives, including 250 children, in the ongoing conflict.

