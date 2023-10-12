Hydrogen Generation Market Expected To Reach $262.0 Billion By 2031 | Registering A CAGR Of 6.8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hydrogen Generation Market Insight

Hydrogen Generation Market: 2021 Industry Analysis, Size, Trends, Growth, and Forecast 2031

- Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Hydrogen generation is the process of producing fuel, which is a renewable energy source that is used in many applications, consisting of fuel cells, transport, and commercial processes. There are many ways to produce hydrogen which include electrolysis, steam methane reformation, biomass gasification, solar water splitting, and others. Each method has its own considerations and advantages, depending on factors like performance, cost, and environmental impact.

The hydrogen generation market size was valued at $136.3 billion in 2021, and the hydrogen generation industry is estimated to reach $262.0 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

Hydrogen generation: What is the need?

Many human beings might not be aware that hydrogen has a significantly higher energy content per unit weight, about three instances that of gasoline. Hydrogen is used as a propellant for rockets and in fuel cells for the generation of strength on spacecraft. Additionally, hydrogen serves as a transport fuel to move power in a useful shape from one area to another. These functions indicate that hydrogen has a great deal of ability for further use in the future, that's why it miles produced or separated from a number of sources, along with fossil fuels, hydrocarbons, and biomass.

Common hydrogen generation methods:

There are several methods used for hydrogen generation. Here are some of them:

1. Steam methane reforming:

This process involves the chemical reaction of methane with steam at high temperatures to generate hydrogen and carbon dioxide and is the most widely used method for the production of large quantities of hydrogen.

2. Biomass gasification:

Gasification is a process by which biomass, including organic waste or agricultural residue, is transformed into a gas. This gas, also known as syngas, can then be further refined to separate hydrogen.

3. Electrolysis:

The process of electrolysis involves the conversion of water molecules to hydrogen and oxygen using electric power. Electrolysis is a renewable strength method that can be used to supply hydrogen in a sustainable solution.

4. Solar water splitting:

This method utilizes solar energy to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. It involves using specialized materials, such as photoelectrochemical cells, to facilitate the reaction.

Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:

The hydrogen generation market forecast is segmented on the basis of source, process, delivery mode, application, and region. On the basis of the source, it is classified into blue hydrogen, gray hydrogen, and green hydrogen. On the basis of process, the market is categorized into steam methane reforming, coal gasification, electrolysis, and others. On the basis of delivery mode, the market is bifurcated into captive and merchant. On the basis of application, the global hydrogen generation market is divided into chemical processing, transportation, petroleum recovery, power generation, and others. Furthermore, the chemical processing segment is bifurcated into ammonia, methanol, and others. Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Presently, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest hydrogen generation market share, followed by North America, and Europe.

Competitive Analysis:

The Hydrogen Generation industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global Hydrogen Generation market include,

Ally Hi-Tech Co. Ltd

Messer

Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Siemens AG

ITM Power

Linde plc

McPhy Energy S.A

L'Air Liquide S.A.

Iwatani Corporation

Iberdrola

ThyssenKrupp

Orsted A/S

Uniper SE

Nel ASA

Electrochaea GmbH

Cummins Inc.

The rapid development of industrialization, modernization, and increase in awareness among individuals regarding the environmental impact of fossil fuels fuel the demand for hydrogen. Additional growth strategies such as the expansion of production capacities, acquisition, partnership, and research & innovation in detection technologies have led to attaining key developments in the global hydrogen generation market trends.

Inquiry before Buying:

Key findings of the study:

- As per hydrogen generation market analysis, by source, the grey hydrogen segment accounted for the largest share in 2021.

- By process, the steam methane reforming segment was the leading segment in 2021.

- By delivery mode, the captive segment held the largest market share in 2021.

- By application, the chemical processing segment held the largest market share in 2021.

- By region, Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Trending Reports in the Energy and Power Industry:

1. Clean Hydrogen Market -

2. Blue Hydrogen Market -

3. Brown Hydrogen Market -

4. Grey Hydrogen Market -

About Us:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn