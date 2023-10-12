Thermoplastic Composites Market Dynamics Analysis, Production, Supply And Demand By 20202027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The transportation industry and emerging end-use applications of fiber composites drive the growth of the global thermoplastic composites market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES,, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- "Thermoplastic Composites Market by Fiber Type (Carbon, Glass, Mineral, and Others), Resin Type (PA, PP, PEEK, Hybrid, Others), Product Type (Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT), advanced thermoplastic composites (ATC)), and Applications (Oil & Gas, Aerospace, Marine, Construction, Military, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global thermoplastic composites industry generated $15.2 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $22.8 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Request PDF Brochure:

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Surge in demand from the transportation industry and emerging end-use applications of fiber composites drive the growth of the global thermoplastic composites market. However, high cost of raw materials restrains the market growth. On the other hand, expansion of the market for electric vehicles presents new opportunities in the coming years.

The thermoplastic composites market is a rapidly growing segment of the composites industry. Thermoplastic composites are composite materials made from a combination of thermoplastic polymers and reinforcing fibers. These materials offer several advantages, including high strength-to-weight ratios, durability, recyclability, and ease of processing. When exploring the content typically found in a market analysis or report on the thermoplastic composites market, you'll encounter the following elements:

Inquire Your Every Doubt Before Buying Here:

Market Overview:

Introduction to the thermoplastic composites market.

Historical development and growth trends.

Market size and value, including historical and forecasted data.

Segmentation:

Segmentation by type of thermoplastic composite materials (glass fiber, carbon fiber, aramid fiber, etc.).

Segmentation by application (automotive, aerospace, construction, consumer goods, etc.).

Geographical segmentation (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, etc.).

Market Drivers:

Factors fueling the growth of the thermoplastic composites market.

Lightweighting trends in various industries.

Demand for high-performance materials.

Sustainability and recyclability.

Technological advancements in processing and manufacturing.

Challenges:

Regulatory and certification hurdles.

Limited recycling infrastructure.

Competition with thermoset composites.

Supply chain disruptions.

High production costs.

Applications:

Detailed analysis of key application areas, including automotive, aerospace, construction, and consumer goods.

Market size and growth prospects for each application.

Types of Thermoplastic Composites:

In-depth examination of various thermoplastic composite materials, including glass fiber-reinforced, carbon fiber-reinforced, and aramid fiber-reinforced composites.

End-Use Industries:

Exploration of industries that utilize thermoplastic composites.

Case studies and real-world examples of thermoplastic composite usage.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the market.

Company profiles, including their products, strategies, and market share.

Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations within the industry.

Technological Trends:

Innovations in thermoplastic composite materials and processing techniques.

Research and development activities.

Market Regulations:

Regulatory frameworks, standards, and certifications applicable to thermoplastic composites.

Environmental regulations and their impact on the industry.

Market Opportunities:

Growth opportunities, emerging markets, and untapped sectors.

New applications and market entry strategies.

Future Outlook:

Forecasted market trends, growth prospects, and challenges.

Predictions for the coming years, including market size and CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate).

Investment and Funding:

Investment trends and funding activities within the thermoplastic composites sector.

Key investors and venture capital firms involved.

Sustainability and Eco-friendly Initiatives:

Initiatives and efforts within the industry to promote sustainability, recyclability, and reduced environmental impact.

Global Economic Impact:

The relationship between economic factors and the thermoplastic composites market.

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:



Leading Market Players

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

DSM

DuPont

Hanwha

laxness

Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials

PPG Industries

SABIC

Solvay S.A.



David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn