Iran's exports to West Asian countries achieves significant uptick

(MENAFN) The Director General of the West Asia Department at Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) has reported a significant uptick in Iran's exports to West Asian countries during the first half of the current Iranian year, spanning from March 21 to September 22. Farzad Piltan revealed that Iran's exports to this region have exceeded USD10 billion, marking a notable six percent increase compared to the previous year.



Iran's exports to West Asia, comprising nations such as Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, and Turkey, reached a substantial USD10.346 billion during the mentioned six-month period. These exports accounted for 45 percent of the country's total exports, underscoring the region's pivotal role in Iran's international trade.



In this half-year duration, Iran successfully exported 30.387 million tons of goods to West Asian countries, signifying a remarkable increase of 6.37 million tons, which translates to a 25 percent growth compared to the previous year. Notably, Iraq, the UAE, and Turkey were identified as the top destinations for Iranian exports during this period, with Iraq receiving USD4.5 billion, the UAE receiving USD3.0 billion, and Turkey taking in USD2.4 billion worth of Iranian commodities.



Furthermore, it was revealed that Iran's imports from West Asian countries during the first half of the year totaled approximately USD13 billion, representing 43 percent of the country's overall imports during this same period. This data highlights the bilateral trade relationships and economic interdependencies that Iran maintains with its West Asian neighbors.

