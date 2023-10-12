of Iran extends official invitation to host meeting of OIC

(MENAFN) The Islamic Republic of Iran has extended an official invitation to host an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), set to address the ongoing Palestinian crisis. The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that Iran's Permanent Mission in the OIC, located in Jeddah, sent a formal letter to the organization's secretariat expressing their readiness to host this important gathering.



In the official letter addressed to the OIC, Iran's mission highlighted the phone call that took place on October 9, 2023, between Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and the OIC Secretary General, Hissein Brahim Taha. During this conversation, the two discussed the grave atrocities committed by the Zionist regime against Palestinian civilians, particularly in the context of recent events. Mr. Amir Abdollahian expressed his deep appreciation for the opportunity to engage in fruitful discussions with the honorable Secretary General, acknowledging their constructive dialogue on the pressing issue.



The letter emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran stands fully prepared to host an extraordinary ministerial meeting of the OIC. This move underscores Iran's commitment to addressing the critical situation in Palestine and providing a platform for OIC foreign ministers to come together and address this urgent matter collectively.

MENAFN12102023000045015682ID1107231189