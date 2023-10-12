Hayu To Offer Access To Top Reality TV Content On Air Canada Flights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hayu - NBCUniversal's all-reality streaming service is taking flight with Air Canada,––bringing a dedicated Hayu channel to the airline's leading in-flight entertainment lineup starting immediately.

This first-of-its-kind partnership is launching just as Hayu hits its fifth anniversary in Canada. Hayu will offer a broad selection of top reality content to Air Canada's passengers through the airline's exceptional in-flight entertainment product.

“We are very pleased to partner with Hayu as our first, all-reality streaming partner to add popular reality TV series to Air Canada's award-winning entertainment content. In-flight entertainment is an important part of our customers' travel journey especially on long-haul flights, and we continually evaluate opportunities to bring even more exclusive and current content that our global customers will love. We look forward to welcoming customers onboard to watch their favourite reality shows or enjoy Air Canada's unparalleled range of entertainment content,” said Norman Haughton, Director, In-Flight Entertainment Connectivity and Analytics at Air Canada .

All Air Canada aircraft equipped with seatback in-flight entertainment will offer access to hours of binge-worthy reality TV via Hayu, including episodes from its most popular series like Real Housewives of Atlanta, Summer House, Top Chef, Below Deck and more. With over 300 shows available on Hayu, content will be refreshed on an ongoing basis, offering passengers a new selection of reality series to watch while they travel.

“Having experienced rapid growth since launching in-market five years ago, we know Canadians love their reality TV,” said Hendrik McDermott – MD, EMEA Networks, Hayu & International DTC.“As the only all-reality streaming platform in the country, we're thrilled to now be partnering with Air Canada to provide fans with even more access to their favourite reality content, whether they're on the ground or in the air.”