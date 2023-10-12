Manufacturing Sector Leads Growth In Global Industrial Gas Market With A Focus On Nitrogen And EOR Techniques

The global industrial gas market is poised for remarkable growth, with an expected valuation of $147.28 billion by 2028, surging from $96.5 billion in 2022 at an impressive CAGR of 7.30% during the period from 2022 to 2028. Several pivotal market trends and opportunities are driving this expansion.

Global Energy Crisis and Market Trends

Global Energy Crisis: Over the last decade, European Union (EU) states have increasingly relied on Russian gas, with Russian gas accounting for 47% of total EU demand in 2019. This interdependency between the EU and Russia led to a drop in Russian pipeline supplies in H1 2022, impacting market dynamics significantly.

Market Trends and Opportunities

Insights by End-User

The global industrial gas market serves diverse end-user industries based on their specific gas requirements. The manufacturing industry is projected to experience the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Industrial gases find extensive use in manufacturing applications, from welding and metal fabrication to chemical production and pharmaceuticals.

Insights by Types of Gases

Industrial gases are categorized into air separation, synthetic, and specialty gases. Air separation gases, led by nitrogen, are prominent in the market. Nitrogen, with applications in various industries, including food, electronics, and medical, is expected to play a significant role in market growth.

Insights by Distribution Model

Distribution modes in the industrial gas market encompass on-site pipeline, bulk, and cylinder supply. On-site pipeline distribution is anticipated to dominate the market, given its efficiency in supplying industrial gases like oxygen, nitrogen, and argon to customers.

Geographical Analysis

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa are key regions in the global industrial gas market. North America and Europe, driven by end-use industries like healthcare, metal fabrication, and chemical manufacturing, have significant market presence. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region due to rapid industrialization and urbanization, particularly in China and India.

Competitive Landscape

The industrial gas market is highly competitive, with multinational corporations and numerous smaller players. Key market players include Linde plc, Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, Praxair, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Messer Group, SOL, Yingde Gases Group Company, and Gulf Cryo Holding, among others.

Key Questions Answered



What is the projected size of the industrial gas market?

What is the expected growth rate of the global industrial gas market?

What are the key trends and opportunities in the industrial gas market?

Which region holds the largest share of the global industrial gas market? Who are the major players in the global industrial gas market?





Market Dynamics

Opportunities & Trends



Rapid Pace of Industrialization.

Adoption of Advanced Oil Recovery Techniques. Advent of Hydrogen Fuel Cell.

Growth Enablers



Shift Toward Alternative Energy & Power Sources.

Increasing Demand from Healthcare Sector. Constantly Expanding Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure.

Restraints



Environmental Effects of Industrial Gases. Unprecedented Scale of Economic Slowdown.





Key Attributes: