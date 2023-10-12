Fiber Cement Market To See Drastic Growth To Collect Huge Investments In The Near Future From 2021 To 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The fiber cement industry is a segment of the construction and building materials industry that specializes in the manufacturing and production of fiber cement products. Fiber cement is a composite material made from cement, cellulose fibers, and other additives. It is known for its durability, versatility, and resistance to various environmental factors, making it a popular choice for siding, roofing, and other construction applications.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global fiber cement market was estimated at $16.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $24.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.11% from 2021 to 2030.

Key components of the fiber cement industry include:

Manufacturers: Numerous companies produce fiber cement products. Some of the well-known manufacturers in this industry include James Hardie, Allura, Nichiha, and CertainTeed, among others.

Products: Fiber cement products come in various forms, such as siding, roofing, trim, fascia, soffit, and interior wallboards. These products are designed to mimic the appearance of wood, stucco, or other traditional building materials while providing enhanced durability and lower maintenance requirements.

The growing need for curbing the overall carbon emission from the building & construction sector drives the growth of the global fiber cement market. On the other hand, lack of skilled labor in the developing countries hampers the growth to some extent. However, factors such as rapid urbanization and industrialization, booming construction industry, high efficiency of fiber cement products, and ban on asbestos cement products are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Advantages:

- Durability: Fiber cement products are resistant to rot, moisture, termites, and fire.

- Low Maintenance: They require less maintenance compared to wood or other materials.

- Aesthetic Versatility: Fiber cement products come in various textures and colors, providing a wide range of design options.

- Energy Efficiency: Some fiber cement products are energy-efficient and provide good insulation.

The Portland cement segment held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly half of the global fiber cement market. This is because Portland cement is one of the most common types of cement used as a basic ingredient of concrete, mortar, and stucco. The cellulosic fiber segment, on the other hand, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.09% throughout the forecast period.

Applications:

- Siding: Fiber cement siding is a popular choice for cladding on residential and commercial buildings.

- Roofing: Fiber cement roofing tiles or shingles are used as roofing materials.

- Trim and Accents: Fiber cement is used for exterior trim, fascia, and soffit applications.

- Interior: In some cases, fiber cement boards are used for interior wall cladding.

The siding segment contributed to the lion's share in 2020, holding more than half of the global fiber cement market. Fiber cement siding is a building material which is made of sand, cement and cellulose fibers used in residential or non-residential areas to cover the exterior of a building. Rise in the number of residential as well as non-residential projects across the world fuels the segment growth. However, the molding and trim segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.91% from 2021 to 2030.

Installation: Fiber cement products require specific installation techniques to ensure their long-term performance. Professional contractors are often needed for proper installation.

Regulations and Codes: The use of fiber cement products in construction is subject to local building codes and regulations. These products may need to meet certain standards for fire resistance, impact resistance, and more.

The market across Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, dominated in 2020, garnering nearly half of the global fiber cement market. The same region is also expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.81% throughout the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for residential construction in the province.

Competitive Landscape: The industry is competitive, with companies constantly innovating and improving their products. Market dynamics can be influenced by factors such as regional demand, economic conditions, and changes in building trends.

Environmental Considerations: While fiber cement is durable and long-lasting, the production process involves the use of cement, which is energy-intensive. Some manufacturers are taking steps to reduce their environmental impact by using sustainable sourcing and production practices.

Key players in the industry-

- James Hardie Industries PLC

- Evonik Industries AG

- Toray Industries Inc.

- CSR Limited

- Etex Group NV

- Nichiha Corporation

- Plycem Corporation

- Cembrit Holding A/S

- Compagnie De Saint Gobain SA

- The Siam Cement Public Company Limited

